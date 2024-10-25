EU seeks to tighten sanctions against Russia, fearing Trump's return

European diplomats are preparing to change the sanctions regime against Russia, as the possible return of Donald Trump, the 45th US President from the Republican Party, to the office could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow.

Source: Reuters with reference to informed sources

Details: Reuters noted that talks between officials and EU envoys are focused on several initiatives aimed at ensuring that European sanctions remain in place in the long term, backed by tougher enforcement even if Washington changes course.

Advertisement:

The sources said that possible steps include a comprehensive control provision to identify and stop suspicious shipments of goods destined for Russia, as well as broader restrictions on oil supplies.

They stressed that discussions were also underway to change the requirement that the freeze on the Russian Central Bank's assets, the largest Western sanction against Moscow, be renewed by European capitals every six months.

Any easing by Washington would put Europe in a difficult position, as it is the US, which has broad powers to punish sanctions violations around the world, that primarily enforces the rules.

Advertisement:

Reuters stated that the EU is currently trying to find its own means to strengthen control and increase restrictions on Russia.

In particular, as Tom Keatinge, from UK think tank the Royal United Services Institute, said, European politicians are preparing "autonomous European sanctions considering the possibility of a Trump presidency", but they will have to strengthen measures to ensure them.

"Should a Trump presidency reverse US sanctions on Russia, Europeans will need to be much more muscular in ... enforcement action," he said.

Background:

As is known, during Trump's last presidency, the US cancelled the international agreement with Iran on its nuclear programme and unilaterally reimposed sanctions, which, in turn, put Europe in a difficult position.

During the election campaign, Trump openly made it clear that he would cut off or drastically reduce military aid to Ukraine if he won the election on 5 November, and he refused to say that he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

In fact, he recently even accused President Zelenskyy of starting the war.

Trump has often praised his 2017-2021 administration for imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but has not made clear his position on future sanctions and has said he wants to reach a peace deal with Moscow quickly.

Support UP or become our patron!