Belarusian leader says Crimea is not Russian de jure

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that legally, Crimea does not belong to Russia.

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with Russian media

Quote: "Crimea is Russian de facto, but not de jure. Because legally, these issues have been settled unilaterally."

Details: According to Lukashenko, the problem is that the international community does not recognise the peninsula as Russian territory.

When a journalist asked him whether he would go to Crimea, Lukashenko claimed that he was not afraid to go there, but there was no need for him to do so at the moment.

Background: In 2021, Lukashenko said the opposite, claiming that after the so-called referendum in 2014, Crimea became Russian de jure.

