Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The wife and 14-year-old daughter of a local police officer in the city of Dnipro have been killed in a Russian missile attack. A two-storey residential building was hit by a Russian missile, which completely destroyed the eight-apartment building, on the evening of 25 October.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: In total, four people were killed in the attack, and 20 others sustained injuries.

Among those trapped under the rubble were the police officer himself, his wife and two daughters. The man and his younger daughter were rescued. The girl was immediately taken to hospital.

The policeman, despite being concussed and injured, remained at the scene of the strike to help rescue workers with the search operation.

While clearing away the rubble, rescue workers found his wife and elder daughter with no signs of life.

Background: On the evening of 25 October, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro, damaging residential buildings in the city.

