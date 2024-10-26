Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to 4, including child, 20 people injured – photos

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipro on the evening of 25 October. Photo: National police of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 25 October, damaging residential buildings in the city and killing four people. The wife and the daughter of a local police officer were killed in the attack. The number of those injured has risen to 20, including 4 children.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Missile attack on Dnipro. Residential buildings have been damaged. There was a fire. We are investigating the details.

Advertisement:

Photo: National police

Please stay in shelters until the all clear is given. Take care of yourselves."

Photo: National police

Update: The Oblast Military Administration later reported that three people had been injured in Dnipro.

Two men were taken to hospital. One of them is in a serious condition. An injured woman was provided with assistance at the scene.

Advertisement:

Photo: National police

Update: Later, Lysak reported that two women had died as a result of the attack. Ten people were injured, among them a 17-year-old boy, who is in a moderate condition in hospital.

At 00:56, Lysak reported three fatalities in Dnipro following the attack.

Thirteen people were reported injured in Dnipro, including three children.

At 01:40, Lysak reported that a person had been rescued from under the rubble of the building destroyed in the missile strike.

The current number of injured stands at 14, including four children, one of whom is in a critical condition.

Lysak reported that the number of injured had risen to 19 people, including 4 children. Eight people have been hospitalised and three have died.

Destruction was recorded at several locations in the city as a result of the nighttime missile attack. A two-storey residential building and a garage were destroyed, 13 apartment buildings, 2 houses and 30 cars were damaged. The strike also damaged hospital buildings.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that two women and a 14-year-old teenage girl were killed in the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on the night of 25-26 October. Moreover, 18 local residents, including 4 children, sustained injuries.

Residential houses, garages, cars and a medical facility were damaged. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are documenting another Russian war crime at the scene of the strike.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in a criminal case over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Recent reports indicate that the number of people injured in the attack has risen to 20, including children: girls aged 8 and 16 and two 17-year-old boys. Only civilian facilities were damaged in the city.

The National Police reported that a police officer's wife and daughter were killed in a two-storey residential building in Dnipro. The officer’s younger daughter was rescued.

A residential building with eight apartments was destroyed by a Russian missile. In total, 4 people were killed and 20 others were injured in Dnipro. Among those trapped under the rubble were the police officer himself and his entire family. He and his youngest daughter were rescued. The girl was taken to hospital, while the policeman, despite his concussion and injuries, remained at the scene of the missile strike and helped to clear the rubble, looking for survivors.

During the search and rescue operation, the rescue workers found the policeman's wife and 14-year-old daughter with no signs of life.

Background:

On the evening of 25 October, the Russian military launched attack drones from the north. The attack caused a fire to break out in one of the apartments in a residential building in Kyiv.

Russian forces launched missile attacks on infrastructure in the cities of Sumy and Konotop, in Ukraine’s northeast, late on 25 October.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!