Explosion rocks Odesa

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 October 2024, 18:54
The aftermath of one of the previous attacks on Odesa. Stock photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

An explosion has occurred in Odesa on Saturday evening when an air-raid warning was issued.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south at 18:44.

At 18:46, Oleh Kiper reported that the explosion took place in the city.

Later, he added that a Russian reconnaissance drone had been spotted over Odesa. 

