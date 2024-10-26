All Sections
Russia bombards Ukraine with drones and missiles: air defence downs 44 attack UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 26 October 2024, 12:43
A Ukrainian air defence unit destroys an air target. Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 October. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 of 91 Russian attack UAVs, and another 44 disappeared from radar throughout the night.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Quote: "The enemy has been attacking Ukraine with missiles of various types, Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type on the night of 25-26 October, starting from 19:00 on 25 October.

The Air Force's air surveillance troops detected and monitored 98 enemy air attack vehicles:

- three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea);

- two Kh-59 missiles (launched from the airspace of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast);

- two missiles of unspecified type (launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast);

- 91 enemy UAVs (launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Oryol)."

Details: The Russians hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast and the city of Dnipro with missiles. Unfortunately, several civilians were killed.

As for the attack UAVs, as of 12:00, it was confirmed that 44 Russian UAVs were shot down in Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. Some UAVs were shot down even over the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which is currently controlled by Ukraine.

One UAV left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus, 44 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and one more UAV is still flying in Ukrainian airspace.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

