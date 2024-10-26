All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 October 2024, 17:05
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo
Rubble being cleared in Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Dnipro has risen to five after the body of a man was retrieved from under the rubble.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

розбір завалів у Дніпрі, фото: Сергій Лисак у Telegram
Rubble being cleared in Dnipro.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the attack on Dnipro has risen. Five people are known to have been killed.

Advertisement:

Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a man from under the rubble."

Details: Lysak reported that 21 civilians had been injured in the strike. Seven of them are in hospital, and a 17-year-old boy is in a serious condition.

More than 20 apartment buildings were damaged in the city. One has been destroyed and another is in a potentially dangerous state. Residents of the affected homes are being provided with building materials to carry out temporary repairs.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On the evening of 25 October, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro, damaging residential buildings in the city.
  • Earlier, four people were reported dead, including the wife and daughter of a police officer. The attack left 21 people injured, including four children.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipromissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Dnipro
Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to 4, including child, 20 people injured – photos
Explosion heard in Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: