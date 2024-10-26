Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Dnipro has risen to five after the body of a man was retrieved from under the rubble.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Rubble being cleared in Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the attack on Dnipro has risen. Five people are known to have been killed.

Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a man from under the rubble."

Details: Lysak reported that 21 civilians had been injured in the strike. Seven of them are in hospital, and a 17-year-old boy is in a serious condition.

More than 20 apartment buildings were damaged in the city. One has been destroyed and another is in a potentially dangerous state. Residents of the affected homes are being provided with building materials to carry out temporary repairs.

Background:

On the evening of 25 October, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro, damaging residential buildings in the city.

Earlier, four people were reported dead, including the wife and daughter of a police officer. The attack left 21 people injured, including four children.

