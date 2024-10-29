All Sections
Russians lose another 1,360 soldiers – General Staff

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 October 2024, 08:27
Russians lose another 1,360 soldiers – General Staff
Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on the Russians, who lost another 1,360 service personnel killed and wounded, nine tanks and 45 artillery systems in the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 692,080 (+1,360) military personnel;
  • 9,129 (+9) tanks;
  • 18,404 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,917 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,241 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 984 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,939 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 27,749 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,566 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

