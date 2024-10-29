Russians lose another 1,360 soldiers – General Staff
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 08:27
Ukrainian defence forces continue to inflict losses on the Russians, who lost another 1,360 service personnel killed and wounded, nine tanks and 45 artillery systems in the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 692,080 (+1,360) military personnel;
- 9,129 (+9) tanks;
- 18,404 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,917 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,241 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 984 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,939 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,749 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,566 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
