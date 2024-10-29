Russians hit Kharkiv with Grom-E1 hybrid missile – photos, video

Local authorities have reported that the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv with a Grom-E1 hybrid missile on the night of 28-29 October.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Office of the Prosecutor General; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Terekhov: "The city was hit by a Grom-E1 hybrid missile at 02:51. A house in the Osnovianskyi district was hit. As a result, four houses were completely destroyed and another 19 were damaged.

Four people were killed. Rescue workers were searching for them under the rubble for several hours."

Details: Terekhov added that the Russians have focused on striking Kharkiv, targeting residential buildings, historical monuments and city symbols such as the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building).

Specifically, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv at around 21:00 on 28 October.

An airborne munition hit one of the entrances of the Derzhprom building in the city centre. The building houses several offices for official bodies and agencies. This site is an architectural and urban planning monument of national importance and is under temporary enhanced protection by UNESCO.

A cultural monument of national significance, Derzhprom (the State Industry Building), after the Russian strike on Kharkiv. Photo: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Offic

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The regional hospital, apartment buildings and a restaurant were also damaged.

Nine people were injured, including a police officer on duty and two staff members from the regional hospital.

Rescue workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Early reports indicated that the strike on the city had been conducted using a FAB-500 bomb dropped from an aircraft based in the village of Stroitiel in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated regarding violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

