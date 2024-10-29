All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv: four people killed, houses destroyed

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 29 October 2024, 03:39
Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv: four people killed, houses destroyed
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv at 03:00 on the night of 28-29 October, killing four people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov said the strike targeted a residential area, destroying two houses and damaging around 20 others to varying degrees. 

Advertisement:

He added that rubble clearance is underway in order to search for people possibly affected by the attack.

Background: Russian forces struck the centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 28 October. A fire broke out at the site of one strike. The attack has damaged the Derzhprom building (State Industry Building), a cultural monument of national significance, and a medical facility. Nine people are known to have been injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces attack Kharkiv city centre with guided bombs: monument of national significance damaged, eight people injured – photos, video
Number of casualties in Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 21, including five children – photos
Russians hit nine-storey building in Kharkiv, injuring seven people – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:33
Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: