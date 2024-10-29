Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv: four people killed, houses destroyed

The Russians attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv at 03:00 on the night of 28-29 October, killing four people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Terekhov said the strike targeted a residential area, destroying two houses and damaging around 20 others to varying degrees.

He added that rubble clearance is underway in order to search for people possibly affected by the attack.

Background: Russian forces struck the centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 28 October. A fire broke out at the site of one strike. The attack has damaged the Derzhprom building (State Industry Building), a cultural monument of national significance, and a medical facility. Nine people are known to have been injured.

