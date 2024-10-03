Ukraine's General Staff reports destruction of costly Russian Nebo-M radar by ATACMS

Ukraine’s defence forces struck a Russian Nebo-M radar station using ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine missile troops successfully struck the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACMS ballistic missiles. Its destruction significantly reduces the Russian army's ability to detect, track, and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets."

Details: Military officials emphasise that a Nebo-M is a very complex target to hit, as it operates in stealth mode, scanning the horizon for aerial targets.

The General Staff said the Russians have only 10 functioning systems of this type left. The cost of such a radar system exceeds US$100 million.

Quote: "The destruction of the Nebo-M radar will create a favourable 'air corridor' for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles. The combat operations of the defence forces against important enemy targets continue," the General Staff concluded.

