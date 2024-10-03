Ukraine's 72nd Brigade shares details of evacuation from Vuhledar

The 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asserts that the evacuation of their wounded soldiers from Vuhledar was difficult, but the withdrawal from the city allowed to minimise losses.

Source: Arsenii Prylipka, press officer of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, on the air of Radio Liberty

Quote: "The wounded were evacuated under extremely difficult conditions, as the enemy pressed from the flanks, complicating logistics significantly. The first step was to remove our personnel from Uhledar and their positions to the right and left of it. However, the wounded were evacuated. Of course, this is war. It is impossible to have no losses. However, because they had relocated to another line and occupied it, we minimised them to the greatest extent feasible. Because it would be difficult to maintain the city for our units, and we would incur more losses."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked how the decision to leave Vuhledar was made, the press officer responded that everything is done on orders, but also depends on the circumstances. He also responded to criticism over the timing of the directives issued and the choice to depart the city.

Quote: "We are in the army, and everything is done according to orders and commands. According to the hierarchy. And the superior command, which is already aware of the situation, takes action. Finally, the brigade commander makes a decision. And then again, which units retreat and in what manner – it depends on the combat scenario.

Everything is determined. It is apparent that the enemy will not wait until we have devised the finest escape routes. They are continually striking, controlling, and complicating logistics, so a decision is made right on the battlefield, so to say... It is very easy to comment on and blame the command for making certain judgements when you are not at the command post and do not have the scenario or information that the brigade commander does."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 2 October, Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the war-torn city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast to preserve personnel and military equipment and to take up positions for further fighting.

On 1 October, DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had captured Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On 1 October, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that fighting was taking place within the city limits of Vuhledar and that there are still 107 other residents in the city.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the occupation of Vuhledar is unlikely to significantly alter the course of offensive operations in the western part of Donetsk Oblast, as the city is not a particularly important logistical hub.

Support UP or become our patron!