Fighting continues in Vuhledar, residents remain in town

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that fighting is taking place within the city limits of Vuhledar and that there are still 107 other residents in the city.

Source: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The fighting is going on within the city [Vuhledar], so it is almost impossible to bring in humanitarian aid."

Details: Vadym Filashkin reported that 107 people still remained in Vuhledar.

Quote from Filashkin: "Fortunately, all the children have been evacuated from there."

Background:

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Russians had carried out eight assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Zolota Nyva over the past day on the Vremivka front. The Russians actively used strike and bomber aircraft for the attacks.

The Deep State project reported on 1 October that Russians had entered Vuhledar from the west and south.

