Russians occupy Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The city of Vuhledar. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russian army has occupied the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState analysts have reported.

Source: DeepState



Details: The analysts say Russian forces are posting photos of Russian flags in various parts of the city.



Background:

On the afternoon of 1 October, Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian troops were near the centre of Vuhledar and fighting was ongoing. There were still 107 residents in the city at the time, and delivering humanitarian aid to them was extremely difficult.

On 26 September, DeepState co-founder Ruslan Mikula said the loss of Vuhledar, where Ukrainian forces have held back Russian advances for over two years, was a matter of days, possibly weeks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement: