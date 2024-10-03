All Sections
Russian drone strikes public transport stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 October 2024, 17:51
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a public transport stop in Kupiansk. Photo: NPU

Russian forces have struck a public transport stop in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a kamikaze drone, leaving two people injured.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Quote: "The Russian military targeted a public transport stop, where people were standing, with a kamikaze drone at 15:00 today."

Details: The NPU added that two people had been injured in the attack. A 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital.

