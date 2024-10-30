Russians strike Antonivka in Kherson Oblast in morning, injuring one woman
Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:22
Russian troops attacked Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 30 October, injuring a 55-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At about 06:30, the occupation forces struck Antonivka. As a result of the enemy attack, a 55-year-old local resident sustained a blast injury, shrapnel wounds and a leg fracture."
Advertisement:
Details: It is noted that she was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
Support UP or become our patron!