President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised NATO partners, in particular the United States, for not keeping their word on the promised military support for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the media from the Nordic countries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president noted that Kyiv’s partners had signed many agreements regarding support for Ukraine, and, he said, "everyone has to do their job".

"If you gave your word, you have to do it," Zelenskyy stressed, explaining that Ukraine, when planning its military actions, counted on specific things at a specific time.

Zelenskyy noted that NATO was not ready to take decisive steps towards Ukraine's membership because of the war but instead promised "six or seven" systems to protect Ukrainian skies.

The president noted that Kyiv had not yet received the promised support. He questioned rhetorically what could be done if this air defence support, essential during the heating season already underway in Ukraine, continued to fall short.

Zelenskyy also tackled the issue of how Ukrainian troops are trying to stop the advance of Russian troops in the country's east.

"You do your job, you count on reserves, you count on special brigades, you count on certain equipment. And if you got 10% from the entire package, which has even already been voted (by the US Congress)... it's not funny.

But the Congress voted. It's not a question of money. It's always a question of bureaucracy, logistics, ideas or scepticism..." the Ukrainian president emphasised.

Background: Zelenskyy also commented on the likelihood of European troops coming to Ukraine following reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed in Russia. He expressed his view that Russia has effectively won in Georgia, as the Caucasian country has opted for closer ties with Russia rather than pursuing a path toward the European Union.

