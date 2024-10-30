All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:40
Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Russia has been triumphant in Georgia as of today, as the Caucasian country has chosen friendship with Russia rather than the path to the European Union.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with representatives of leading media of the Nordic countries, as European Pravda reports

Details: The President of Ukraine says Russia has won in Georgia today, first by seizing part of the territory and then by changing its policy and government.

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We have to recognise [that] in Georgia, for today, Russia won. First, they took part of Georgia, then changed their policy, changed their government, and now they [the Georgians – ed.] have pro-Russian government, pro-Russian positions, no sanctions against Putin, and a lot of Russians in Georgia. Their choice is friendship with Russia. Their choice is not to go to the EU. They changed their position. Russia won for today. They took their freedom away."

Commenting on the situation in Moldova, Zelenskyy said that Russia is "on the way".

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "You will see, Russia is on the way. They want to do the same, and they will do it, of course, if the West does not stop the dialogues about crossing the red lines. If they don't stop this, [and] just continue [with their] rhetoric, they will lose Moldova in one-two years."

Advertisement:

At the same time, he noted the difference between Ukraine and Georgia.

"We are bigger. That is the difference between us and Georgia. We are much bigger. We have more population, more men who did not want to be Russians," the president concluded.

Georgian opposition parties do not recognise the election results, claiming that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, had them rigged.

Background: 

  • The Georgian opposition voiced demands, including repeat elections, during a large protest in Tbilisi on Monday, 28 October.
  • The European Commission believes that Georgia must change course to start accession talks, as its current course threatens its path to the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

GeorgiaELECTIONSZelenskyyRussia
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
Georgia
Election fraud investigations in Georgia: president summoned for questioning
Students in Tbilisi stage protest against results of parliamentary elections – photo
Protesters in Tbilisi chase away journalists from pro-Kremlin media – video
RECENT NEWS
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: