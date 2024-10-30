Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Russia has been triumphant in Georgia as of today, as the Caucasian country has chosen friendship with Russia rather than the path to the European Union.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with representatives of leading media of the Nordic countries, as European Pravda reports

Details: The President of Ukraine says Russia has won in Georgia today, first by seizing part of the territory and then by changing its policy and government.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We have to recognise [that] in Georgia, for today, Russia won. First, they took part of Georgia, then changed their policy, changed their government, and now they [the Georgians – ed.] have pro-Russian government, pro-Russian positions, no sanctions against Putin, and a lot of Russians in Georgia. Their choice is friendship with Russia. Their choice is not to go to the EU. They changed their position. Russia won for today. They took their freedom away."

Commenting on the situation in Moldova, Zelenskyy said that Russia is "on the way".

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "You will see, Russia is on the way. They want to do the same, and they will do it, of course, if the West does not stop the dialogues about crossing the red lines. If they don't stop this, [and] just continue [with their] rhetoric, they will lose Moldova in one-two years."

At the same time, he noted the difference between Ukraine and Georgia.

"We are bigger. That is the difference between us and Georgia. We are much bigger. We have more population, more men who did not want to be Russians," the president concluded.

Georgian opposition parties do not recognise the election results, claiming that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, had them rigged.

The Georgian opposition voiced demands, including repeat elections, during a large protest in Tbilisi on Monday, 28 October.

The European Commission believes that Georgia must change course to start accession talks, as its current course threatens its path to the EU.

