All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

South Korea not considering supplying 155 mm shells to Ukraine yet

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:11

South Korea is not considering direct supplies of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the Office of the President of the Republic of Korea

Details: The news agency, citing its own sources, noted that the possibility of supplying the ammunition was not being considered and also clarified that no such request had been received from the Ukrainian government.

Advertisement:

Yonhap added that Seoul was planning to initiate talks with Ukraine this week regarding a visit from Kyiv's special representative to South Korea, as both nations have pledged to step up measures in response to North Korean troops being deployed to Russia.

"It will take a day or two for the Ukrainian side to designate a special envoy and finalise a plan to visit and hold discussions here," a senior official from the South Korean President's Office told reporters on condition of anonymity.

South Korea is considering dispatching a team to monitor North Korean military activities on the battlefield to gauge potential security implications.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

South KoreaNorth Korea
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
South Korea
North Korean troops in Russia: Ukraine and South Korea to step up intelligence sharing
South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine to discuss North Korean troops in Russia and cooperation
South Korean intelligence believes DPRK is preparing more soldiers to help Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: