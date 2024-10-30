South Korea not considering supplying 155 mm shells to Ukraine yet

South Korea is not considering direct supplies of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the Office of the President of the Republic of Korea

Details: The news agency, citing its own sources, noted that the possibility of supplying the ammunition was not being considered and also clarified that no such request had been received from the Ukrainian government.

Yonhap added that Seoul was planning to initiate talks with Ukraine this week regarding a visit from Kyiv's special representative to South Korea, as both nations have pledged to step up measures in response to North Korean troops being deployed to Russia.

"It will take a day or two for the Ukrainian side to designate a special envoy and finalise a plan to visit and hold discussions here," a senior official from the South Korean President's Office told reporters on condition of anonymity.

South Korea is considering dispatching a team to monitor North Korean military activities on the battlefield to gauge potential security implications.

