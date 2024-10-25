South Korean intelligence believes DPRK is preparing more soldiers to help Russia

South Korean intelligence believes that the DPRK is ready to send a new batch of military personnel to the combat zone in Ukraine to support Russia.

Source: Bloomberg citing documents of South Korean intelligence officers; DPRK Foreign Ministry

Details: According to Bloomberg, 1,500 DPRK soldiers are already training in Vladivostok, having arrived between 8 and 13 October. According to the article, the North Korean military receives training in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk. Preparation will take approximately a month, following which they will be transported to the front line. According to intelligence officers, the DPRK will dispatch 10,000 military personnel to war in Ukraine.

The article also described that the DPRK has already provided Russia with 8 million shells of the 122nd and 152nd calibres, 100 missiles and anti-tank systems. They have already been noticed at the front, writes Bloomberg.

At the same time, the DPRK Foreign Ministry stated that dispatching the North Korean military to Russia appeared to meet international requirements. At the same time, the decision to send the military was not verified by the department.

