Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 12:23
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Stock photo: Getty Images

Canada will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth CAD 64.8 million (approximately US$47 million), which will include, among other items, small arms.

Source: Reuters, citing Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair, as reported by European Pravda

The aid package, which also allocates funds for training Ukrainian troops, is part of the CAD 500 million military funding promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July, Reuters reports.

This aid package will include small arms, ammunition, and protective gear.

Blair emphasised that the announced assistance provides Ukraine with crucial resources needed to defend against Russian aggression.

"Canada will continue to do what it takes to help them achieve victory," he added.

Background:

  • As reported recently, Canada is considering providing Ukraine with additional critically important and urgently needed support, including drones and fighter pilot training. 
  • Canada has also signed a declaration with France in which they agreed to jointly assist Ukraine in countering Russian aggression in cyberspace.

