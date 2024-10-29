All Sections
Canada supports supply of 13 vehicles with mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:45
Photo: Canadian Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter)

Ukraine has received 13 vehicles with mine clearance equipment as part of a joint project between the government of Canada and the HALO Trust.

Source: Canadian Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Thirteen vehicles will be handed over to the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine, which is part of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

The transfer is part of a joint project between the Canadian government and the HALO Trust, an organisation concerned with humanitarian mine clearance.

Background:

  • On 24 October, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received two lorries for humanitarian mine clearance purchased with funds provided by the government of Slovenia.
  • On 29 October, Norway said it would pay for power generation equipment for Ukraine that will generate up to 80 MW.

