Canada supports supply of 13 vehicles with mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine has received 13 vehicles with mine clearance equipment as part of a joint project between the government of Canada and the HALO Trust.

Source: Canadian Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Thirteen vehicles will be handed over to the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine, which is part of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

The transfer is part of a joint project between the Canadian government and the HALO Trust, an organisation concerned with humanitarian mine clearance.

Background:

On 24 October, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received two lorries for humanitarian mine clearance purchased with funds provided by the government of Slovenia.

On 29 October, Norway said it would pay for power generation equipment for Ukraine that will generate up to 80 MW.

