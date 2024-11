Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An explosion was heard in Kyiv on the night of 30-31 October during a Russian drone attack.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Popko said that air defence was operating in the region on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Quote from Popko: "Stay in the shelters until the all-clear is given!"

