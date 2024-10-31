Russia loses 1,310 military personnel and 58 artillery systems in one day – General Staff
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 08:25
The Russian forces lost 1,310 Russian military personnel killed and wounded on 30 October. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 tanks, 58 artillery systems and 8 air defence systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 694,950 (+1,310) military personnel;
- 9,156 (+19) tanks;
- 18,450 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,013 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,243 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 994 (+8) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,063 (+84) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,627 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,961 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,570 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!