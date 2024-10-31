Russia loses 1,310 military personnel and 58 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces lost 1,310 Russian military personnel killed and wounded on 30 October. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 tanks, 58 artillery systems and 8 air defence systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 694,950 (+1,310) military personnel;

9,156 (+19) tanks;

18,450 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

20,013 (+58) artillery systems;

1,243 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

994 (+8) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,063 (+84) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,627 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,961 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,570 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

