China studies experience of war with Ukraine in Belarus – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 29 October 2024, 04:20
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is likely to be examining the lessons learned from the war by the Russian military through the Armed Forces of Belarus.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The commander of the Belarusian Special Operations Forces, Major General Vadim Denisenko, said that representatives from China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have been participating in military exercises in Belarus over the past three to four months.

Denisenko claimed that China was interested in the lessons learned by Belarusian troops in connection with the war in Ukraine, such as the use of drones, trench clearing and the storming of buildings.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 28 October:

  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that South Korean intelligence officials shared evidence with NATO officials on 28 October that North Korean units are operating in Kursk Oblast.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted another series of drone strikes against Russian distilleries on the night of 27-28 October, reportedly to reduce Russian aviation capabilities.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin briefly acknowledged Russia's labour shortages on 28 October, but highlighted Russia's low unemployment rates in an attempt to reframe this challenge in a beneficial light and claim that the Russian economy is able to sustain a long war in Ukraine.
  • The Moldovan Constitutional Court stated that it will review the results of the 20 October European Union (EU) referendum on 31 October, and the third runner up in the first round of the presidential election announced that he would not endorse a candidate in the runoff.
  • Georgian civil society, opposition, and international election observers continue to reject the results of the 2024 Georgian parliament elections amid a large-scale demonstration in Tbilisi on 28 October.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced near Kupiansk, southeast of Pokrovsk, and southwest of the city of Donetsk.

