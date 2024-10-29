US urges China to pressure North Korea for sending troops to Ukraine – CNN

The United States has been seeking to leverage China's influence over North Korea to have the latter withdraw troops sent to Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

As an anonymous US official said, the US has also been urging China, which maintains a relationship with Pyongyang, to intervene and pressure the North Koreans to pull back.

Moreover, the source said that Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, "directed the US government to engage the PRC and to organise an effort to get other countries to reach out to the PRC as well over US concerns about DPRK sending troops into Russia and the implications of that".

However, CNN’s sources indicate a lack of optimism regarding China's willingness to disrupt North Korea's plans, citing Beijing’s support for Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Background:

The latest US assessment suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 troops to Russia for training and potential combat deployment against Ukraine.

CNN sources believe that some North Korean troops can already be in Ukraine.

The US has confirmed it is consulting with Ukraine, as well as other allies and partners, on how to respond to North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.

