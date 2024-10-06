Checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border resume operation after technical issues

The Western Regional Office of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has reported that border crossing operations on the Polish-Ukrainian border have resumed following the resolution of technical issues on the Polish side.

Source: Western Regional Office of the SBGS on Facebook

Quote: "Border crossing operations have resumed as of 23:50 [5 October – ed.].

However, we note that the clearance of all categories of vehicles in both directions is being carried out at a reduced pace."

Background: Traffic was suspended at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoints, vehicles were not permitted to leave Ukraine, and only passenger cars were being allowed to enter.

