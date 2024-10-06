All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border resume operation after technical issues

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 01:00
Checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border resume operation after technical issues
Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. Stock photo: SBGS

The Western Regional Office of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has reported that border crossing operations on the Polish-Ukrainian border have resumed following the resolution of technical issues on the Polish side.

Source: Western Regional Office of the SBGS on Facebook

Quote: "Border crossing operations have resumed as of 23:50 [5 October – ed.].

Advertisement:

However, we note that the clearance of all categories of vehicles in both directions is being carried out at a reduced pace."

Background: Traffic was suspended at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoints, vehicles were not permitted to leave Ukraine, and only passenger cars were being allowed to enter.

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandborder
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Poland
Poland ready to start training first volunteers from Ukrainian Legion
Poland to begin construction of defensive lines on border with Russia and Belarus by end of 2024
Inside Hope Shelter, the only short-stay refuge still open on the Polish border
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: