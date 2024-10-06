Ukrainian air defences destroy all Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) has reported that Ukrainian air defence units shot down all Russian UAVs detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city on the night of 5-6 October.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of KCMA

Details: Popko noted that Russian drones were entering the Ukrainian capital in waves and from different directions.

Quote from Popko: "An air-raid warning had been issued in the city three times and was in effect for over 5 hours in total. All Russian UAVs detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel (the exact number and type of drones will be revealed by the Air Force).

Early reports indicate no damage or casualties in the city."

