Russians attack warehouses and lorries in Odesa – photo
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 09:38
Russian forces targeted the city of Odesa with Shahed loitering munitions yet again on the night of 5-6 October, causing fires.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Details: The SES noted that the strikes had damaged warehouses and lorries and caused fires.
Advertisement:
One man was severely injured and taken to hospital.
About fifty firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fires.
Support UP or become our patron!