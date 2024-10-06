All Sections
Russians attack warehouses and lorries in Odesa – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 09:38
A firefighter putting out a fire. All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces targeted the city of Odesa with Shahed loitering munitions yet again on the night of 5-6 October, causing fires.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: The SES noted that the strikes had damaged warehouses and lorries and caused fires.

One man was severely injured and taken to hospital.

About fifty firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fires.

 

Shahed drone
