VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 October 2024, 09:18
Ukraine's air defence downs 9 out of 19 Russian Shahed drones
Nine Shahed drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia has attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with 19 kamikaze drones on the night of 3-4 October. Nine drones have been downed as a result of the combat efforts, and seven disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare interference.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Russians launched 19 Shahed attack drones from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Air defence downed nine Russian drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kherson oblasts. 

Seven Russian drones reportedly disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare countermeasures. It is noted that there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
