Parcels containing military items found on trains to Moscow in Lithuania

Lithuanian customs officers found four parcels containing various military items on passenger trains travelling from Kaliningrad to Moscow between 27 September and 2 October.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi; European Pravda

Details: Employees of Kaunas Territorial Customs and the Criminal Customs Service at Kybartai railway station discovered a package containing items that are likely military (camouflage trousers) during an inspection of a mail wagon on a Kaliningrad-Moscow passenger train.

The items are believed to be intended for the Russian Armed Forces for use in the war against Ukraine.

A total of five pairs of camouflage trousers were reportedly seized in accordance with the EU Council Regulation.

Additionally, on 1 October, a similar shipment of five camouflage nets was intercepted in Kybartai on a train travelling from Kaliningrad.

Two other consignments with similar nets, intended for the Russian military, were on the same trains and seized by customs officers on 27-29 September.

Customs officers reported that such shipments, intended for Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, are usually sent by members of various non-governmental organisations in Kaliningrad.

The confiscated goods will be transferred by Lithuanian customs as aid to Ukraine.

Background: Lithuanian border guards refused to allow a Moscow-Kaliningrad transit train that had the letter Z and "Vilnius is a city of Russia" painted on the carriages to pass through Lithuania.

