Russians attack volunteer vehicle in Donetsk Oblast, one person killed and another injured

The aftermath of the attack in Donetsk Oblast on 6 October. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian FPV drone attacked a volunteer vehicle in the village of Illinka, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 October, killing one volunteer and injuring another.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 6 October 2024, in the village of Illinka, Kurakhove hromada, the Russians attacked a vehicle carrying members of a volunteer organisation with an FPV drone. They were en route to evacuate civilians from the dangerous region. A 37-year-old volunteer was killed, while his 32-year-old colleague suffered a blast injury." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: On the same day, the Russian forces also shelled the towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, and the village of Serebrianka in Bakhmut district; three civilians aged 22, 66, and 69 were injured by artillery strikes.

Additionally, in the village of Bilenke near Kramatorsk, four civilians were injured—two men aged 34 and 41, along with a 28-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son.

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed when a Russian guided aerial bomb struck his vehicle. Two more residents, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their arms.

In total, Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 6 October claimed the lives of 2 civilians and left 10 others injured, including a 6-year-old child.

