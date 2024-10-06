All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack volunteer vehicle in Donetsk Oblast, one person killed and another injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 19:11
Russians attack volunteer vehicle in Donetsk Oblast, one person killed and another injured
The aftermath of the attack in Donetsk Oblast on 6 October. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian FPV drone attacked a volunteer vehicle in the village of Illinka, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 October, killing one volunteer and injuring another.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 6 October 2024, in the village of Illinka, Kurakhove hromada, the Russians attacked a vehicle carrying members of a volunteer organisation with an FPV drone. They were en route to evacuate civilians from the dangerous region. A 37-year-old volunteer was killed, while his 32-year-old colleague suffered a blast injury." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: On the same day, the Russian forces also shelled the towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, and the village of Serebrianka in Bakhmut district; three civilians aged 22, 66, and 69 were injured by artillery strikes.

Additionally, in the village of Bilenke near Kramatorsk, four civilians were injured—two men aged 34 and 41, along with a 28-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son.

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed when a Russian guided aerial bomb struck his vehicle. Two more residents, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their arms.

Advertisement:

In total, Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 6 October claimed the lives of 2 civilians and left 10 others injured, including a 6-year-old child.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 2 more – photos
Russians injure 4 people in Kramatorsk suburbs, including child
Two people killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: