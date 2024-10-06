All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 17:57
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 2 more – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 6 October. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

A man has been killed and two others injured in a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

наслідки удару по Костянтинівці 6 жовтня, фото з Telegram Філашкіна
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 6 October
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Quote: "According to preliminary information, one person has been killed and two injured in the attack on Kostiantynivka. 

This afternoon, Russia dropped three guided bombs on the city.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 6 October
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 6 October
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Damaged were two apartment buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office and a power line."

Donetsk Oblast
Russians injure 4 people in Kramatorsk suburbs, including child
Two people killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
2 people killed and 6 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
