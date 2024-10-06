Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 2 more – photos
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 17:57
A man has been killed and two others injured in a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "According to preliminary information, one person has been killed and two injured in the attack on Kostiantynivka.
This afternoon, Russia dropped three guided bombs on the city.
Damaged were two apartment buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office and a power line."
