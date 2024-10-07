Explosions heard in occupied Crimea

Fire at the Saky airbase in Crimea in the summer of 2024. Stock photo: Krymskyi Viter

Explosions were heard in several areas of temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 6-7 October.

Source: Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Crimean social media

Details: Social media users reported hearing seven explosions and shots near the Saky airbase in Novofedorivka.

According to subscribers of the Krymskyi Viter Telegram channel, explosions were also heard in Simferopol and its surrounding areas.

