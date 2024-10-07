Explosions heard in occupied Crimea
Monday, 7 October 2024, 00:58
Explosions were heard in several areas of temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 6-7 October.
Source: Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Crimean social media
Details: Social media users reported hearing seven explosions and shots near the Saky airbase in Novofedorivka.
According to subscribers of the Krymskyi Viter Telegram channel, explosions were also heard in Simferopol and its surrounding areas.
