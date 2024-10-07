All Sections
Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 October 2024, 07:44
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, resulting in fire at business premises
A firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 October, resulting in a fire at premises belonging to a business.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Premises belonging to a business were damaged. A fire has broken out, which firefighters have contained."

Details: Lysak said no casualties were reported.

In addition, the Russians struck the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties.

