Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, resulting in fire at business premises

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 October, resulting in a fire at premises belonging to a business.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Premises belonging to a business were damaged. A fire has broken out, which firefighters have contained."

Details: Lysak said no casualties were reported.

In addition, the Russians struck the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties.

