New commander of 72nd Brigade defending Vuhledar appointed

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 October 2024, 10:39
New commander of 72nd Brigade defending Vuhledar appointed
Oleksandr Okhrimenko. Photo: 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko has been appointed as the new commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians after Ivan Vinnik's transfer.

Source: 72nd Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko will lead the Black Zaporozhians into battle from now on."

Details: The brigade thanked Ivan Vinnik "for his resilience, strength, will, wisdom and love for his personnel!"

"The battles for Bakhmut, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. Then, Vuhledar again. A period that lasted more than two years. This is the time when the enemy did not break us. These are the battles that united us. This is the path we have gone on under the leadership of Colonel Ivan Vinnik, a hero of Ukraine and People's Hero of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the brigade's military and its new leader are facing "new goals, tasks, objectives and the acquisition of capabilities".

Background: On 29 September, Colonel Ivan Vinnik, the then commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, thanked his soldiers after he was transferred.

