EU is looking for ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on €6 billion for Ukraine's defence

The European Union authorities are investigating the idea of states making voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund in order to supply Ukraine with more than €6 billion despite Hungary's veto.

Source: Bloomberg citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As Bloomberg’s sources mentioned, the European External Action Service is considering allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund.

In the future, money could be directed to help based on individual country decisions rather than the unanimous backing of all EU members.

According to Bloomberg, EU ambassadors will meet on Tuesday to discuss the specifics of the plan.

However, it is uncertain what support it will gain, given that many important EU decisions require unanimity.

Background:

In March, the EU Council agreed to create a Support Fund for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund, from which cash would be distributed to member states to compensate for military supplies to Ukraine.

It is well known that Hungary opposes the transfer of billions of euros from the European Peace Fund to provide military aid to Ukraine.

This is despite assurances to Budapest that its contributions to the European Peace Fund will not be used to provide military support to Ukraine.

On 30 August, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell promised to find a solution to circumvent the blocking of over €6 billion from the European Peace Fund (EPF) to compensate the expenses of the EU member states on Ukraine aid.

