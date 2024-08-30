I'll figure out how to unblock €6.6 billion to pay for military aid for Ukraine – Borrel

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has promised to find a solution to circumvent the blocking of over €6 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to compensate the expenses of the EU member states on Ukraine aid.

Source: Borrell at a press conference following the results of an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels on 30 August; European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that €6.6 billion from the Ukraine Assistance Fund, created at the beginning of 2024 within the European Peace Facility (EPF), remains blocked.

"Many ministers repeated today: it’s not Ukrainian money, it’s their money because they [the countries – ed.] are not being reimbursed for the expenditures that have already happened – Ukraine has already gotten the material but they haven’t gotten the reimbursement," Borrell stated.

"And many ministers repeated today that an urgent solution is needed. I will look for it. One way or another, I will find a solution," he promised without specifying what kind of solution it may be.

Background:

Back in March 2024 the EU Council approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the EPF, the funds from which were supposed to be used to reimburse the EU member states for their military deliveries to Ukraine.

It is known that Hungary is blocking the allocation of billions of euros from the EPF for funding the military aid for Ukraine.

This is happening despite the assurance that Hungary’s contributions into the EPF would not be used for any kind of military assistance for Ukraine.

