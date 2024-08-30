All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

I'll figure out how to unblock €6.6 billion to pay for military aid for Ukraine – Borrel

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 18:18
I'll figure out how to unblock €6.6 billion to pay for military aid for Ukraine – Borrel
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has promised to find a solution to circumvent the blocking of over €6 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to compensate the expenses of the EU member states on Ukraine aid.

Source: Borrell at a press conference following the results of an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels on 30 August; European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that €6.6 billion from the Ukraine Assistance Fund, created at the beginning of 2024 within the European Peace Facility (EPF), remains blocked.

Advertisement:

"Many ministers repeated today: it’s not Ukrainian money, it’s their money because they [the countries – ed.] are not being reimbursed for the expenditures that have already happened – Ukraine has already gotten the material but they haven’t gotten the reimbursement," Borrell stated.

"And many ministers repeated today that an urgent solution is needed. I will look for it. One way or another, I will find a solution," he promised without specifying what kind of solution it may be.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Back in March 2024 the EU Council approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the EPF, the funds from which were supposed to be used to reimburse the EU member states for their military deliveries to Ukraine.
  • It is known that Hungary is blocking the allocation of billions of euros from the EPF for funding the military aid for Ukraine.
  • This is happening despite the assurance that Hungary’s contributions into the EPF would not be used for any kind of military assistance for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUkraineweaponsmoney
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
EU
EU to prepare 15,000 more Ukrainian soldiers by end of year – top EU diplomat
Von der Leyen responds to Orbán's fake "peace initiatives"
Each EU state will decide on restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: