All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia wants to appoint 50 veterans of war in Ukraine as mayors and governors

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 03:51

The Kremlin is seeking to significantly increase the number of military personnel who fought in Ukraine holding leadership positions within local and regional authorities in Russia.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 7 October, Russian media reported, citing informed sources, that Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Sergei Kiriyenko had promised President leader Putin that at least 50 Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine would become mayors and governors of regions as part of the "Time of Heroes" veterans reintegration programme by 2026.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian regional authorities continue to significantly increase one-time payments for Russian contract personnel to financially incentivise contract recruitment to support crypto-mobilisation efforts. 

Belgorod Oblast Head Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on 7 October that one-time payments for Russian military volunteers and contract personnel will increase to three million roubles (about US$31,103) through 31 December 2024.

Russian regional authorities have been significantly increasing these one-time payments to Russian contract personnel as the Kremlin continues to lean into its struggling voluntary recruitment effort to avoid a potential future wave of partial mobilisation."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast

Speaker Johnson hopes Trump will win elections and end war in Ukraine so further aid unnecessary

All News
Russia
Harris says she would not meet with Putin without Ukraine
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 47 artillery systems in one day
Russia deploys 7 Kalibr missile carriers to Black Sea: total firing capacity is up to 48 missiles
RECENT NEWS
10:34
Russians execute 9 Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast
10:22
Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk scores 16 points in his debut for Utah Jazz team
09:35
Russians attack Ukraine over 4,200 times over past 24 hours
09:29
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches sixth final in row, approaching their own record
08:55
Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight
08:43
Air defence missile base to be opened in Poland soon
08:28
Russians kill 2 and injure 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:40
Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours
07:16
Over 170 Russian UAVs of various modifications attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
04:50
An-3 plane crashes in Russia's Yakutia, killing one of passengers – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: