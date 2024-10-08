Russia wants to appoint 50 veterans of war in Ukraine as mayors and governors

The Kremlin is seeking to significantly increase the number of military personnel who fought in Ukraine holding leadership positions within local and regional authorities in Russia.

Details: On 7 October, Russian media reported, citing informed sources, that Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Sergei Kiriyenko had promised President leader Putin that at least 50 Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine would become mayors and governors of regions as part of the "Time of Heroes" veterans reintegration programme by 2026.

Quote: "Russian regional authorities continue to significantly increase one-time payments for Russian contract personnel to financially incentivise contract recruitment to support crypto-mobilisation efforts.

Belgorod Oblast Head Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on 7 October that one-time payments for Russian military volunteers and contract personnel will increase to three million roubles (about US$31,103) through 31 December 2024.

Russian regional authorities have been significantly increasing these one-time payments to Russian contract personnel as the Kremlin continues to lean into its struggling voluntary recruitment effort to avoid a potential future wave of partial mobilisation."

