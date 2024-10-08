Russia deploys seven Kalibr missile carriers to Black Sea with total firing capacity of up to 48 missiles

Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians has deployed 16 ships to the Black Sea as of 06:00 on 8 October, seven of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total firing capacity of up to 48 missiles. The day before, there were only four vessels in the Black Sea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: There are no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov.

It is also reported that two vessels sailing from the Bosphorus in Russia's interests passed through the Kerch Strait in Crimea to the Sea of Azov over the past day.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems," the General Staff reported.

