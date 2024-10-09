All Sections
Russians allegedly down 34 drones over Russia and 13 more over Azov Sea

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 October 2024, 07:22
An UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence downed 47 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia and the Azov Sea on the night of 8-9 October.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 24 drones were supposedly downed over Bryansk Oblast, 5 over Belgorod, 2 over Kursk and 2 over Rostov oblasts as well as 1 over Krasnodar Krai and 13 over the Azov Sea.

Background: Earlier, the governors of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Oblast claimed that their territories were attacked by drones, which were allegedly downed, with the wreckage causing minor damage.

