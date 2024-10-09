Two Russian governors complain about nighttime drone attacks

The governors of Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Oblast have claimed that their oblasts have been attacked by drones that were allegedly shot down, with the fallen wreckage causing minor damage.

Source: Governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz, BBC News Russian

Details: Kondratyev claims that in the village of Shabelskoye, the UAV wreckage hit a family home and smashed out the windows. A gas pipe was also damaged and caught fire, but it was extinguished. He said that no one had been injured. Special and emergency services are working at the site where the wreckage fell.

BBC News Russian reports, citing Russian Telegram channels, that on Wednesday night, drones attacked the Russian city of Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai, where a military airfield is located.

Local residents also wrote about explosions in the vicinity of Yeysk in one of the local Telegram channels.

The city of Yeysk is located in Krasnodar Krai, on the shores of the Sea of Azov, approximately 60 km across the sea from Mariupol. The city is home to a large military airfield that has been repeatedly attacked by drones.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast also said that Russian air defence allegedly shot down 12 drones in the oblast after midnight.

