Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 01:48
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

An explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia, a Zaporizhzhia-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia shortly after 01:30. 

Prior to this, the Air Force had reported launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
