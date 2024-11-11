Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia

An explosion was heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia, a Zaporizhzhia-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia shortly after 01:30.

Prior to this, the Air Force had reported launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

