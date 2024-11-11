Russians strike village in Donetsk Oblast, injuring teenager

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the village of Bilenke in Kramatorsk hromada of Donetsk Oblast, on 11 November, injuring a 16-year-old boy. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A teenager was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Bilenke, Kramatorsk hromada. The village came under Russian fire this evening – four impact points have been identified.

A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries, and houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged."

