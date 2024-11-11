UK defence secretary sees Trump's call to Putin as a positive signal for Ukraine – Sky News

UK Defence Secretary John Healey believes that if reports of a phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump are accurate, this could signal a positive development for Ukraine.

Source: Sky News, citing John Healey, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Healey said that the Trump-Putin conversation would be a "very good first step and an early sign" that the incoming US administration may continue its support for Ukraine.

He expressed hope that the newly elected American president will recognise that such support aligns with America's interests.

Quote: "If countries like Russia are able to redraw international boundaries by force, that sends a signal that undermines the security of all nations."

Background:

The Washington Post and Reuters reported that during the call, Trump advised the Russian leader against escalating the war in Ukraine and reminded him of the substantial US military presence in Europe.

The Kremlin denies that a conversation between Putin and Trump took place.

However, on the previous day, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that Russia perceived "positive" signals following Trump’s election, particularly concerning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

