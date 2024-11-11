All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK defence secretary sees Trump's call to Putin as a positive signal for Ukraine – Sky News

Oleh PavliukMonday, 11 November 2024, 19:49
UK defence secretary sees Trump's call to Putin as a positive signal for Ukraine – Sky News
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary John Healey believes that if reports of a phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump are accurate, this could signal a positive development for Ukraine.

Source: Sky News, citing John Healey, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Healey said that the Trump-Putin conversation would be a "very good first step and an early sign" that the incoming US administration may continue its support for Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

He expressed hope that the newly elected American president will recognise that such support aligns with America's interests.

Quote: "If countries like Russia are able to redraw international boundaries by force, that sends a signal that undermines the security of all nations." 

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The Washington Post and Reuters reported that during the call, Trump advised the Russian leader against escalating the war in Ukraine and reminded him of the substantial US military presence in Europe.
  • The Kremlin denies that a conversation between Putin and Trump took place. 
  • However, on the previous day, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that Russia perceived "positive" signals following Trump’s election, particularly concerning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKTrumpPutin
Advertisement:

Odesa left without heating, electricity and water: update on situation after Russian attack

Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves

updatedBiden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles – NYT

Scholz justifies his call to Putin, yet admits Russia's ruler did not change his stance

Calls will not stop Putin, next weeks will be decisive – Polish PM

March organised by Russian opposition figures started in Berlin – photos, videos

All News
UK
UK preparing for different scenarios regarding Trump's policy towards Ukraine
UK defence chief says Russia suffered record losses in Ukraine in October – BBC
UK defence secretary says war in Ukraine inspired his son to join military – The Telegraph
RECENT NEWS
23:52
updatedRussians hit residential building in Sumy with ballistic missile: 10 people killed, more than 50 injured – photos, videos
23:41
Odesa left without heating, electricity and water: update on situation after Russian attack
22:51
Zelenskyy on Russia's morning attack: The answer to those seeking to appease Putin through calls
22:33
Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves
21:35
France and UK authorise strikes deep into Russia with SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles – Le Figaro
20:57
Ukraine to use ATACMS against Russia in coming days – Reuters
20:20
updatedBiden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles – NYT
20:01
NATO condemns Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine
19:34
Moldova confirms violation of its airspace by Russian drones and missiles – video
19:10
Updated3 people killed and 9 wounded in Russian attack on Kherson and oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: