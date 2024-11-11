Kremlin denies reports of Putin-Trump phone call, calling them "pure fiction"

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied that US President-elect Donald Trump had a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 7 October, as reported by the Washington Post. Trump’s team has not commented on whether the conversation took place.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Vy slushali mayak [You have been listening to Radio Mayak - ed.]

Details: Peskov was asked whether the conversation between Trump and Putin really took place last week. He initially replied that such reports "are the most vivid example of the quality of the information that is now being published, sometimes even in quite reputable publications".

He began to argue that the reports of the conversation are "completely untrue. This is pure fiction. I mean, it's just false information. Yes, just to be clear, there was no phone conversation between Putin and Trump last week. I'm just clarifying the content. The fact itself," Peskov said.

Peskov was nevertheless asked again whether there really was no conversation between Trump and Putin, to which he replied, "There was no conversation."

Background: The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 7 November. The newspaper's sources said that Trump and Putin discussed the war in Ukraine. This was the first phone conversation between them since Trump won the election.

