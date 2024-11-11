All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kremlin denies reports of Putin-Trump phone call, calling them "pure fiction"

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 11 November 2024, 11:30
Kremlin denies reports of Putin-Trump phone call, calling them pure fiction
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied that US President-elect Donald Trump had a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 7 October, as reported by the Washington Post. Trump’s team has not commented on whether the conversation took place.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Vy slushali mayak [You have been listening to Radio Mayak - ed.]

Details: Peskov was asked whether the conversation between Trump and Putin really took place last week. He initially replied that such reports "are the most vivid example of the quality of the information that is now being published, sometimes even in quite reputable publications".

Advertisement:

He began to argue that the reports of the conversation are "completely untrue. This is pure fiction. I mean, it's just false information. Yes, just to be clear, there was no phone conversation between Putin and Trump last week. I'm just clarifying the content. The fact itself," Peskov said.

Peskov was nevertheless asked again whether there really was no conversation between Trump and Putin, to which he replied, "There was no conversation."

Background: The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 7 November. The newspaper's sources said that Trump and Putin discussed the war in Ukraine. This was the first phone conversation between them since Trump won the election.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutinRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Trump
UK defence secretary sees Trump's call to Putin as a positive signal for Ukraine – Sky News
Kyiv says NATO invitation for Ukraine less likely with Trump's victory – Reuters
Scholz and Trump discuss restoring peace in Europe – media
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: