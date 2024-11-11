All Sections
Zelenskyy: Our troops are holding back 50,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 November 2024, 20:03
Zelenskyy: Our troops are holding back 50,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
Kursk Oblast. Stock photo: Russian media

Ukrainian defence forces are holding back 50,000 Russian soldiers on the Kursk front, preventing them from fighting on Ukraine’s territory.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Details: The Ukrainian president received a detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline situation, particularly regarding the Kurakhove front and Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "There, our soldiers are holding back a fairly large grouping of Russian troops – 50,000 of the occupier’s army personnel, who, due to the Kursk operation, cannot be deployed to other Russian offensive directions on our territory. We greatly appreciate the bravery of all our warriors, every unit involved in these battles." 

