Based on a social poll, as of October, the share of Ukrainians who are ready for territorial concessions to Russia to reach peace agreements has increased to 32%, while 58% of Ukrainian citizens oppose any concessions of territory to Russia.

Source: results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted in September-October 2024

Details: The poll results show that after May 2023, the share of those who were ready for territorial concessions to Russia gradually increased. Thus, by the end of 2023, the readiness for concessions increased to 19%, in February 2024 to 26%, and in May 2024 to 32%.

Sociologists note that the situation did not change between May and early October 2024, meaning that 32% of citizens are currently ready for territorial concessions to Russia.

Photo: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

At the same time, the share of those opposing territorial concessions was declining by May 2024, reaching 55%.

As of the beginning of October 2024, most Ukrainians, or 58%, opposed any territorial concessions despite all the difficult circumstances.

The poll shows that among those who agree to endure the war for several months or six months, 59% are ready for territorial concessions, among those who are ready to endure for a year – 43%, and among those who are ready to endure as long as it takes – 21%. At the same time, the share of those who are categorically against any concessions has increased from 34% to 69%.

Photo: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

The poll shows that those who distrust the president and believe that the West wants an unfair peace from Ukraine are most ready for concessions (56% are ready for concessions, 38% are strongly against).

If the respondent has "mixed" views (they do not trust the president but believe in the support of the West, or vice versa), the readiness for concessions is already lower, and more than half are firmly against concessions.

At the same time, those who retain both trust in the president and trust in the West are the least ready to make concessions. Among them, 69% are categorically against concessions (against 24% who are ready for territorial concessions).

Photo: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

For reference: The Omnibus All-Ukrainian Public Opinion Poll was conducted by KIIS Omnibus from 20 September to 3 October 2024 through telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all government-controlled oblasts of Ukraine. A total of 2,004 respondents living on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were interviewed. In times of war, a certain systematic deviation is added in addition to the specified formal error.

