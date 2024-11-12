All Sections
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast causes destruction: two people rescued from damaged building

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 November 2024, 08:50
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast causes destruction: two people rescued from damaged building
Destruction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to Russian attacks. Stock photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops carried out airstrikes on residential areas in Vasylivka and Zaporizhzhia districts on the night of 11-12 November, causing destruction and leaving people trapped in a building.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said that two people were trapped in a high-rise building as a result of the strikes. A search and rescue operation is underway.

He also added that the extent of the damage is being determined.

Updated: Fedorov later reported that rescue workers had saved people who were trapped in a high-rise building in Stepnohirsk that had been damaged by a Russian airstrike.

"Fortunately, they did not need medical assistance," he concluded.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
