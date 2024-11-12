Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast causes destruction: two people rescued from damaged building
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 08:50
Russian troops carried out airstrikes on residential areas in Vasylivka and Zaporizhzhia districts on the night of 11-12 November, causing destruction and leaving people trapped in a building.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Fedorov said that two people were trapped in a high-rise building as a result of the strikes. A search and rescue operation is underway.
Advertisement:
He also added that the extent of the damage is being determined.
Updated: Fedorov later reported that rescue workers had saved people who were trapped in a high-rise building in Stepnohirsk that had been damaged by a Russian airstrike.
"Fortunately, they did not need medical assistance," he concluded.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!