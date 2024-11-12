All Sections
16-year-old boy injured in Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 12 November 2024, 13:20
16-year-old boy injured in Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – photos
A fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked the village of Bilenke in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a 16-year-old boy.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old boy was injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of an airstrike on the village of Bilenke.

A fire caused by the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fires broke out at three different sites. Firefighters extinguished fires that spread over a total area of 470 square metres and consumed a house, three outbuildings and a car."

 
A fire caused by the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service also said that Russian forces damaged houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility.

