16-year-old boy injured in Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 13:20
Russian forces have attacked the village of Bilenke in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a 16-year-old boy.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "A 16-year-old boy was injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of an airstrike on the village of Bilenke.
Fires broke out at three different sites. Firefighters extinguished fires that spread over a total area of 470 square metres and consumed a house, three outbuildings and a car."
Details: The State Emergency Service also said that Russian forces damaged houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility.
